Giant ‘Trump Baby’ Balloon set to be Flown in London during Trump’s Visit

A 19-feet high balloon in the image of US President Donald Trump, “Trump baby,” will be flown close to the UK Parliament during his visit to the UK.
Trump is set to visit the UK for 3-days, and he is set to be met by protests.
CNN reports that the giant balloon was approved by London Mayor Sadiq Khan after 10,000 people signed a petition.
The balloon is said to be 19 feet tall, featuring an orange body, yellow hair, eyebrows and chest hair, and a diaper held by a safety pin.
The protesters will still need approvals from the Metropolitan Police and National Air Traffic Service before they can fly the balloon.
What blatant disrespect, the mayor is the childish one here. Respect the office, how would it look if the reverse was done to the PM? Not enough to ridicule a nations president because of personal sentiments.
I love the fact that they are doing so. America is a joke and respect is earned. Donald Trump is a disgrace. The only childish person is trump.
He deserves to be ridiculed. Stop whining Patrick
All you see is political bias, its liberals fanning the flames. People are mistaken nationalism for racism and bigotry. Does anyone here remember ” Ghana must go”? We did all within our power to get those foreigners out. Yes as a man he may have some questionable behaviors, antics, utterances …. but who doesn’t? He shook up the political status quo and has freed the US from the political class that were content with perpetually enslaving the people especially minorities and just using them when they need ’em. Meanwhile continually making policies that ship their livelihoods abroad.
Its convenient to point out his short comings not highlighting what his policies has done in the short term to revitalize their economy.. Not saying you don’t have a point of view Banke that is valid, but look at your politicians in Nigeria, see their lives and see how they impact our society I guess it has left you in the whining state right?
Cheers!!
President Trump does not respect the office so it’s on him.
I think it’s funny sha! LOL! The person they are ridiculing too should behave himself.
If you insist on acting like a kid, then you cant be upset if you are portrayed as one in a ‘bigly’ way…
Very funny, the same London that since the election of the mayor has seen an increase in crime i.e.gang violence, knife stabling, acid attack. infact London has overtaken New York in crime. At least Trump is doing the best he can to make his country safe. I watched London has fallen the other day and I said who ever wrote this film must be a prophet because that is what will soon befall the city
Afi gba ti America pada te. Who is going to rebuild this country after this disgrace?