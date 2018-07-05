Giant ‘Trump Baby’ Balloon set to be Flown in London during Trump’s Visit

A 19-feet high balloon in the image of US President Donald Trump, “Trump baby,” will be flown close to the UK Parliament during his visit to the UK.

Trump is set to visit the UK for 3-days, and he is set to be met by protests.

CNN reports that the giant balloon was approved by London Mayor Sadiq Khan after 10,000 people signed a petition.

The balloon is said to be 19 feet tall, featuring an orange body, yellow hair, eyebrows and chest hair, and a diaper held by a safety pin.

The protesters will still need approvals from the Metropolitan Police and National Air Traffic Service before they can fly the balloon.