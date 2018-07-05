NFF President Amaju Pinnick appointed CAF VP

The embattled president of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has been appointed the Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The appointment comes a few days after the Federal Government asked that Pinnick obey a court order asking that he step down from his role in the NFF.

Sports writer Colin Udoh confirmed the news on his Twitter, writing:

BREAKING: NFF President Amaju Pinnick appointed @ CAF_Online VP to replace Kwesi Nyantakyi. Appointment takes immediate effect. Congrats @ PinnickAmaju

Pinnick’s appointment letter, according to Vanguard, read:

Following the resignation of the 1st Vice President, Mr Kwesi Nyantaky, CAF President, after consulting the members of the Emergency Committee, appointed Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick as 1st Vice President. This decision is immediately applicable, in accordance with article 27 para 2 of the Statutes, which will be ratified by the Executive Committee in its session scheduled on the 27 ad 28 September 2018. We thank you for kindly taking note.