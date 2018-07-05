Lagos Business School ranked 48th in the World by The Economist

The Lagos Business School has been ranked the 48th best executive MBA programme in the world.

The Economist ranks the best MBA programmes around the globe annually, making a list of 65.

The Yale School of Management takes this first position this year, with UCLA/NUS Business School and Northwestern (Kellogg)/WHU (Beisheim) taking second and third place.

The Lagos Business School, which is owned by the Pan-Atlantic University, sits just below Purdue University – Krannert Graduate School of Management and above the University of Pittsburgh – Katz Graduate School of Business.