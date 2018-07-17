AXA Mansard introduces New & Multiple Payment Channels for Easy, Quick & Convenient Mode of Premium Payments

In line with company’s strategy of easing the pain points of her teeming customers, AXA Mansard PLC, a member of the AXA Group and global leader in insurance and asset management, has introduced more payment channels to eliminate challenges customers may have experienced in the past with regards to payments.

With the introduction of these multiple payment platforms, users will have easy, quick and convenient mode of premium payments. The payment processes have been digitized and automated for improved customer service and reduced turnaround time for all transactions.

With the latest innovation, Customers will be able to make payments on various platforms, which include Quickteller (Website and Mobile App); PayDirect; GT Collections; and the Point of Sales (POS) terminal. Others include the AXA Mansard Website; cheques, bank drafts and internet banking platforms of selected banks.

Commenting on the new multiple payments initiative, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, Kunle Ahmed noted that, “In order to serve our customers better, we have introduced new payment channels that will help simplify the processes through which they can make premium payments for their new and renewed policies.”

According to Ahmed, “With the payment channels, all the encumbrances associated with premium remittance from clients have been resolved and reconciliation challenges will no longer impede service delivery to our clientele.”

AXA Mansard is registered as a composite company with the National Insurance Commission of Nigeria (NAICOM). The Company offers life and non-life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions across Nigeria whilst also offering asset/investment management services, health insurance solutions and pension fund administration through its three subsidiaries – AXA Mansard Investments Limited, AXA Mansard Health Limited and AXA Mansard Pensions Limited respectively. The parent company was listed on the Nigeria Stock Exchange in November 2009.

____________________________________________________________________________

Sponsored Content