CNN’s Christiane Amanpour and husband of 20 Years Jamie Rubin are getting a Divorce

11.07.2018

Jamie Rubin and Christiane Amanpour. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

CNN reporter Christiane Amanpour and her husband of 20 years Jamie Rubin are getting a divorce.

People reports that 60-year-old Christiane and 58-year-old Jamie, who have an 18-year-old son, remain close friends as the divorce is an amicable one.

The two got married in August 1998 in Bracciano, Italy, after meeting a year earlier.

Photo Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

  • urhoboboi July 12, 2018 at 9:07 am

    Why wouldnt they get divorced when is on CNN everyday. I JOKE o before careeer women attack me sometimes its best to acknlwlegde when things aint working.

  • Bobosteke July 13, 2018 at 6:45 pm

    This just broke my heart in different places….

