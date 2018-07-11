CNN’s Christiane Amanpour and husband of 20 Years Jamie Rubin are getting a Divorce

CNN reporter Christiane Amanpour and her husband of 20 years Jamie Rubin are getting a divorce.

People reports that 60-year-old Christiane and 58-year-old Jamie, who have an 18-year-old son, remain close friends as the divorce is an amicable one.

The two got married in August 1998 in Bracciano, Italy, after meeting a year earlier.

Photo Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images