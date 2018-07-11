BellaNaija

#WorldCup 2018: Croatia through to the Final after 2 – 1 Triumph over England

11.07.2018 at By 2 Comments

Croatia will face France on Sunday in the 2018 World Cup final game following their 2 – 1 victory over England.

Croatia came from a 0 – 1 loss to score two goals and secure their spot at the final after 120 minutes of play.

  • Ephi July 11, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    Well deserved win for Croatia!!
    Pride comes before a fall, lol.

  • Anon July 11, 2018 at 11:43 pm

    Uh, it’s not coming home after all. They tried and overachieved.

    Well done to Croatia. A small country with 4 million people. Good luck against Les Bleus on Sunday.

