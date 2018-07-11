WorldCup 2018: Croatia through to the Final after 2 – 1 Triumph over England

Croatia will face France on Sunday in the 2018 World Cup final game following their 2 – 1 victory over England.
Croatia came from a 0 – 1 loss to score two goals and secure their spot at the final after 120 minutes of play.
Well deserved win for Croatia!!
Pride comes before a fall, lol.
Uh, it’s not coming home after all. They tried and overachieved.
Well done to Croatia. A small country with 4 million people. Good luck against Les Bleus on Sunday.