Peace Hyde, Simidele Adeagbo & Olufemi Taiwo selected for Inaugural “Obama Foundation Leaders: Africa” Programme | Full List

Obama Foundation has announced the participants selected for the inaugural Obama Foundation Leaders: Africa programme.
The “Obama Foundation Leaders: Africa” programme is a year-long initiative to inspire, empower, and connect 200 emerging leaders from across Africa.
The leaders were chosen from 44 countries across the continent, from Egypt in the north, to Magadascar.
Among those chosen from Nigeria include Winter Olympian Simidele Adeagbo who is currently empowering girls across the nation.
Others include Forbes Africa’s Peace Hyde and LEAP Africa’s Olufemi Taiwo.
The one-year leadership development and civic engagement programme launches on 14 July in Johannesburg, South Africa, with a five-day gathering designed to train, support, and connect emerging African leaders working across different sectors to create positive change in their communities.
“The leaders selected have already demonstrated extraordinary potential for impact, a clear commitment to integrity, and a capacity to advance the common good within their spheres of influence. They represent 44 countries and every region in Africa and are working in a range of disciplines including health, agriculture, media, government, education, business, and technology, and on issues such as climate change, conservation, entrepreneurship, food security, and girls’ empowerment,” Obama Foundation said.
“The Obama Foundation Leaders: Africa programme is our largest and most ambitious international effort to date – the launch of what will become a global network of changemakers,” said Bernadette Meehan, Chief International Officer of the Obama Foundation. “We want to inspire, empower, and connect this pan-African group of leaders who show so much potential to change our common future for the better. We look forward to hearing their ideas and to supporting them to scale their work and reach.”
The Nigerians on the list are:
- Simidele Adeagbo.
- Pamela Adie.
- Omolara Ajele.
- Noel Ify Alumona.
- Kehinde Ayanleye.
- Taiwo Ayanleye.
- Olamide Ayeni.
- Moses Enokela.
- Victoria Fajemilehin.
- Sunday Faleye.
- Brenda Fashugba.
- Peace Hyde.
- Temitope Isedowo.
- Bryan Mezue.
- Adaeze Nnamani.
- Chinenye Nnoli.
- Paul Ojajuni.
- Peter Okeugo.
- Mark Okoye.
- Uchenna Onwuamaegbu-Ugwu.
- Oluwaseun Ayodele Osowobi.
- Olufemi Taiwo.
- Nichole Onome Yembra.
Another Nigerian Ifeanyi Orajaka was also selected for the programme but listed under Sierra Leone
See the full list of all the Obama Foundation Leaders: Africa programme below:
Algeria
Walid Serir
Angola
Zedilson Almeida
Benin
Victor Agognon
Botswana
Stephen Molatlhegi
Kgomotso Phatsima
Burkina Faso
Yaya Dama
Burundi
Nzoyisenga Fikiri
Innocent Magambi
Jean Njari
Cameroon
Candace Emma Nkoth Bisseck
Axel Etoundi
Patu Ndango Fen
Atem Lefu
Awah Mbuli
Emilia Miki
Cape Verde
Pedro Nuno Lopes
Comoros
Keke Haina
Cote D’Ivoire
Bi Touvoly Donatien Foua
Sefore Kodjo
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Brown Kabuyanga
Jeremy Lissouba
Patricki Mugula
Lunanga Wakilongo Stewart
Egypt
Hossam Eldeen Abdelfatah
Yara Al-Braidy
Mostafa Amin
Sara Gabr
Mohamed Shaheen
Alia Soliman
Ethiopia
Nejat Abdella
Atnafu Ayalew
Mehret Dubale
Yohannes Tsehai Gezahagne
Seblewengel Tekalign
Gambia
Blamo Yaadam
Ghana
Prince Chisom Agbata
Alimatu Bawah
Kwabena Danso
King Gyan
Akosua Hanson
Priscilla Naa Aklerh Okantey
Christian Osei-Bonsu
Naa Quartey
Miora Randriambeloma
Kenya
Paul Ekuru
Joan Kabugu
Linda Kamau
Ngatia Kirungie
Dysmus Kisilu
Venoranda Rebecca Kuboka
Richard Magerenge
Mbugua Njihia
Antony Nkuubi
Peter Nyamai
Sandra Ochola
Kennedy Odede
Mercy Odongo
Eddy Oketch
Scheaffer Okore
Daniel Omondi
Lilian Otiso
Joshua Sandler
Nerima Wako
Caren Wakoli
Lesotho
Mabatho Makatla
Liberia
Gbovadeh Gbilia
Jarius Andrew Greaves
Mlen-Too Wesley
Hh Zaizay
Libya
Wail Moammer
Madagascar
Lea Razafimanitsony
Malawi
Edith Amin
Francis Folley
Ulala Kondowe
Chimwemwe John Paul Manyozo
Mali
Ippet Letembet Bernadette Mah
Mauritania
Aminetou Bilal
Morocco
Ayman Cherkaoui
Hayat Essakkati
Zineb Lahbabi
Mozambique
Berta Guambe
Namibia
Dirck Kuzatjike
Shikongeni Ntinda
Josef P. van der Westhuizen
Niger
Issoufa Bachir Bounou
Yachou Mamane
Rwanda
Dominique Alonga
Umwari Monica
Yvette Mukamuhoza
Gilbert Nsabimana
Veda Sunassee
Rene Uwamugirimfura
Conde Lysa Uwizeyimana
Senegal
Marieme Gabar Diop
El Hadji Abou Gueye
Racine Ly
Khadidiatou Sall
Sierra Leone
Mohamed Sallieu Barrie
Theresa Cooper
Fatmata Kamara
Aminata Fatmata Kandeh
Max Katta
Ifeanyi Orajaka
David Sengeh
Somalia
Mohamed Dore
Samatar Gahnug
Hodan Osman
South Africa
Regina Bezuidenhout
Amanda Blankfield-Koseff
Kabelo Chabalala
Shakira Choonara
Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar
Mandlesizwe Isaacs
Siyabulela Jentile
Thulile Khanyile
Jonathan Kingwill
Irene Kiwia
Loyiso Kula
Shamiso Kumbirai
Kudzai Kutukwa
Taryn Lock
Lusanda Magwape
Dikeledi Mokoena
Zukiswa Mqolomba
Rufaro Mudimu
Kubuya Mwisa
Chaeli Mycroft
Sebenzile Nkambule
Mokgadi Rapetswa
Melene Rossouw
Lindiwe Tsope
Lesley Williams
South Sudan
Ajak Bior
Kenyi Kenyi
Sudan
Basma Saeed
Swaziland
Ntokozo Dlamini
Togo
Jean-Luc Kossigan Agboyibo
Samuel Sarr
Tunisia
Racha Haffar
Faten Ghriss
Yassine Harzallah
Uganda
Kiyingi Amos
Francis Xavier Asiimwe
Robert Katende
Kevin Lubega
Abaas Mpindi
Andrew Mukose
Elizabeth Nalugemwa
Enock Nkulanga
Monica Nyiraguhabwa
Manuela Pacutho
Ogik Peter
Mushusha Richard
United Republic of Tanzania
Sophia Hamis Assenga
Amnah Feisal Amin Ibuni
Zainab Katimba
Lucky Komba
Gamariel Mboya
Joshua Nassari
Bernard Otieno
Clemence Shuma
Zambia
Bwalya Maketo
Francis Mbewe
Chubili Moses
Regina Mtonga
Dr. Lubeya Mwansa
Thandiwe Mweetwa
Paul Shalala
Zimbabwe
Takunda Chingonzo
Willson Chivhanga
Godfrey Kurauone
Upenyu Makoni-Matenga
Tinevimbo Terry-Anne Matambanadzo
Nqobile Q. Moyo
Siphiwe Moyo
Tinoda Moyo
Photo Credit: Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images
i am so inspired and encouraged by the diversity of the list. not the usual bandwagon we see photocopied on every list every year. Forbes africa and future awards Nigeria and their counterparts can learn a thing or two from this. Not every time lekki – island – ikoyi people.
Oh wow i see Taiwo & Kehinde Ayanleye of Stutern, congrats guys
Victoria Fajemilehin, I see you. No surprise, you are amazing! Congratulations…
Peace Hyde is a goal! I am so impressed by her work! Amazing!👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
Wonderful article but you’ve made a mistake in placing Peace Hyde under the Nigerian category. She’s Ghanaian.
Amazing news i’m so proud of Peace… Sincerely, she inspires me. 🙌She keeps soaring higher. The sky is her starting point.