D’Banj and wife Lineo thank Everyone for their Support

04.07.2018 at By 4 Comments

D'Banj and wife Lineo thank Everyone for their Support | BellaNaijaSinger D’Banj and his wife Lineo have released a statement thanking everyone for their support.

The couple lost their 1-year-old son Daniel Oyebanjo III in a swimming pool accident in June.

Celebrities and fans had quickly rallied around the family, commiserating with them.

D’Banj, on his Instagram, wrote:

We want to use this medium to thank everyone that has extended a hand of support to us during this period.

On behalf of myself and my family, we are awed by the demonstration of love and care from both near and afar.

May God bless you all. From the Oyebanjos.

🙏

A post shared by D'banj D Kokomaster (@iambangalee) on

  • sultana July 4, 2018 at 11:17 am

    God bless and comfort them in Jesus name!

    Love this! 69 Reply
  • Juilet July 4, 2018 at 11:39 am

    When a door shut close another opens Take heart bangalee God is in charge

    Love this! 43 Reply
  • nene+ July 4, 2018 at 2:39 pm

    God bless and comfort your family Dbang.

    Love this! 42 Reply
  • nnenne July 4, 2018 at 3:16 pm

    May God continue to guide, bless and comfort you and your family.

    Love this! 48 Reply
