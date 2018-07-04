D’Banj and wife Lineo thank Everyone for their Support

Singer D’Banj and his wife Lineo have released a statement thanking everyone for their support.

The couple lost their 1-year-old son Daniel Oyebanjo III in a swimming pool accident in June.

Celebrities and fans had quickly rallied around the family, commiserating with them.

D’Banj, on his Instagram, wrote:

We want to use this medium to thank everyone that has extended a hand of support to us during this period. On behalf of myself and my family, we are awed by the demonstration of love and care from both near and afar. May God bless you all. From the Oyebanjos.

