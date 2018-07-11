The Era of Extreme Fame Leverage! Kylie Jenner has Built a $900 Million Fortune in Less than 3 Years & Landed a Forbes Cover 👏🏽

Kylie Jenner deserves some accolades.
The 20-year old beauty entrepreneur and reality TV star is on the cover of Forbes Magazine‘s August 2018 issue as the magazine focuses on the 60 richest, most successful women entrepreneurs in America.
The combined net worth of the top 60 self-made women is now a record $71 billion, 15% more than in 2017. These women make their money in everything from fashion and retail to biotech to trucking to venture capital.
Kylie Jenner is the youngest on the list as well as a newcomer.
According to Forbes, Kylie is currently worth an estimated $900million thanks to her cosmetics line, an empire she has built in just three short years.
Forbes says:
What her half-sister Kim Kardashian West did for booty, Jenner has done for full lips. Like Kardashian West, she has leveraged her assets to gain both fame and money. But while her sister is best-known for the former, Jenner has proved adept at the latter. In historic fashion.
Just 20 when this story publishes (she’ll turn 21 in August) and an extremely young mother (she had baby daughter Stormi in February), Jenner runs one of the hottest makeup companies ever. Kylie Cosmetics launched two years ago with a $29 “lip kit” consisting of a matching set of lipstick and lip liner and has sold more than $630 million worth of makeup since, including an estimated $330 million in 2017. Even using a conservative multiple, and applying our standard 20% discount, Forbes values her company, which has since added other cosmetics like eye shadow and concealer, at nearly $800 million. Jenner owns 100% of it.
Add to that the millions she’s earned from TV programs and endorsing products like Puma shoes and PacSun clothing, and $60 million in estimated after-tax dividends she’s taken from her company, and she’s conservatively worth $900 million, which along with her age makes her the youngest person on the fourth annual ranking of America’s Richest Self-Made Women. (We estimate that 37-year-old Kardashian West, for comparison, is worth $350 million.) But she’s not just making history as a woman. Another year of growth will make her the youngest self-made billionaire ever, male or female, trumping Mark Zuckerberg, who became a billionaire at age 23. (Snapchat’s Evan Spiegel also became a billionaire in his early 20s, though it’s less clear when he passed that threshold.)
I call BS on these estimates. Absolute hogwash. More like assumed worth based on popularity. All estimates. Zukerberg and Spielberg had very clear books and no guesses and “estimates” were made. I believe she is RICH but these amount and just the mindless manner who ever wrote this did it in is an exaggeration.
I strongly agree. Forbes is gradually losing all credibility. No way in hell is this girl worth $900 million. Forbes is desperate for clicks and subscriptions that they are now just spewing rubbish. Wasn’t it these same folks who said that Theranos lady was worth $3.5 billion, then they retracted. Then they said Wilbur Ross was a billionaire, and then they retracted. These guys just spew a lot of rubbish. And $900 million. What a convenient number; they did not want to do a billion for her this year because that would be pushing it. I’m done with Forbes. Their valuations are now all rubbish!
My brain My brain….where art thou?
Funny thing, she actually has more businesses than what most of you know of.
She actually has several fashion lines that she shares with kendal and those ones are big sellers here in Europe.
Another thing you need to know is, Kylie’s cosmetics are a direct to consumer e-commerce model, thus, she makes all the margin price on the value chain (no distributors, no wholesalers, no retailers). If she were to sell through the likes of Sephora, then you can imagine a deep cut in her profits but then it will still be huge. She lives in a universe where people can easy afford her product offerings, and thus she has global acclaim (not a local champion, if you get my drift)
A lot of things are factored into valuation, and just because you know one or 2 avenues of her wealth does not mean you know her true net worth.
On the other hand, I am not saying that Forbes has not lost its credibility- I totally second this too, but hmm, Kylie will soon be a billionaire in $ and lets just say “hmm, congrats”
“What Kim Kardashian did for booty”
excuse me the f***?
Now I understand what pisses African American women off about cultural appropriation and white women especially Kardashians participating in black and hip hop culture.
Secondly, while I love ANY success story, featuring a person whose fortune came from family money, and clout (aka extreme fame leverage) is sending the wrong message to people especially young and upcoming ambitious people in their formative years to adopt a “,fast money” , over night success mentality, or think that they need to be rich or famous to be rich . A whole mess.
Forbes is really selling out and faltering in caliber