Wizkid parties with Drake in London for ‘Scorpion’ Album Celebration

11.07.2018

Starboy Wizkid is currently in London.

Last night he partied alongside Drake as the latter celebrated his chart-topping album ‘Scorpion’. The lavish party was held in London’s Annabel’s Club on Tuesday, July 10th.

Other stars who were at the party were Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Giggs, Liam Payne and more.

For the event, Drake rocked a gray suit and a black T-shirt.

See the photos below.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/wizkidayo

3 Comments
  • jah rule July 11, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    Going places whisked!! is that wiz manager and current GF/ baby mama ? ..what will happen if they break up ? can they still maintain a business relationship?

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Korvah sepoe July 12, 2018 at 5:03 am

    I LOVE you WizKid

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • tism July 12, 2018 at 6:00 am

    Wizkid still chasing Drake all over clubs!

    Love this! 15 Reply
