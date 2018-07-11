Wizkid parties with Drake in London for ‘Scorpion’ Album Celebration

Starboy Wizkid is currently in London.

Last night he partied alongside Drake as the latter celebrated his chart-topping album ‘Scorpion’. The lavish party was held in London’s Annabel’s Club on Tuesday, July 10th.

Other stars who were at the party were Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Giggs, Liam Payne and more.

For the event, Drake rocked a gray suit and a black T-shirt.

See the photos below.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/wizkidayo