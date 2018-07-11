BellaNaija

Official Photos! Swanky Jerry hosts Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa, Alexx Ekubo, Rukky Sanda, Nadia Buari at his Birthday Dinner

11.07.2018 at By 4 Comments

Stylist Swanky Jerry had his birthday a couple of days ago and the stylist to the stars celebrated with an intimate birthday dinner.

He hosted Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa, Alexx Ekubo, Rukky Sanda, Nadia Buari and more.

See the photos below.

4 Comments on Official Photos! Swanky Jerry hosts Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa, Alexx Ekubo, Rukky Sanda, Nadia Buari at his Birthday Dinner
  • Marsala July 11, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    Andrea looks the best! Yvonne, you should have gone a tad bit higher with the slit .lol

    Love this! 26 Reply
    • Anon July 11, 2018 at 10:55 pm

      Ugonna Omeruo*

      Is her other name Yvonne? Or are you confusing her with Yvonne Nwosu?

      Love this! 19 Reply
  • Anon July 12, 2018 at 6:13 am

    I like Toke, but WTF is she wearing?!

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Seriously July 12, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    Andrea is a beauty, didnt try too hard yet she managed to outshine all of them. The short haircut looks good on Tiwa.

    Love this! 17 Reply
