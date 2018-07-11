Official Photos! Swanky Jerry hosts Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa, Alexx Ekubo, Rukky Sanda, Nadia Buari at his Birthday Dinner

Stylist Swanky Jerry had his birthday a couple of days ago and the stylist to the stars celebrated with an intimate birthday dinner.
He hosted Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa, Alexx Ekubo, Rukky Sanda, Nadia Buari and more.
See the photos below.
11.07.2018 at By BellaNaija.com 4 Comments
Andrea looks the best! Yvonne, you should have gone a tad bit higher with the slit .lol
Ugonna Omeruo*
Is her other name Yvonne? Or are you confusing her with Yvonne Nwosu?
I like Toke, but WTF is she wearing?!
Andrea is a beauty, didnt try too hard yet she managed to outshine all of them. The short haircut looks good on Tiwa.