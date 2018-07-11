BN Style Spotlight: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is Chic in Emilia Wickstead, Givenchy & Roland Mouret Outfits in Ireland

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has been having a super stylish week.

From the Royal Air Force centenary service to her arrival in Ireland for an official visit with husband Prince Harry, she has been stepping out in chic and modern pieces that we love.

She has stepped out in three more outfits that we can’t help but gush about.

Last night, she attended a reception at Glencairn, the residence of the British Ambassador to Ireland Robin Barnett. For the event, she rocked a cute black Emilia Wickstead dress. She accessorized her dress for the summer party with Aquazurra shoes and Birks earrings.

For day two of her royal tour in Dublin with Prince Harry, she has rocked two chic outfits today.

The 36-year-old royal first wore a Givenchy pantsuit to visit Croke Park, home of Ireland’s largest sporting organization, the Gaelic Athletic Association. Also on day two, the Duchess slipped into a grey Roland Mouret dress to meet President Michael Higgins at Aras an Uachtarain.

At a Reception at Glencairn

At Croke Park

To meet Ireland’s President

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Chris Jackson | Clodagh Kilcoyne – WPA Pool | Geoff Pugh – WPA Pool | @hrhofsussex