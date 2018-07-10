Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive Ireland for Two-Day Official Visit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, have arrived in Dublin for their first official visit to Ireland.
The had a warm welcome from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the start of their Royal visit.
According to a statement issued by Kensington Palace last month:
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday 10th and Wednesday 11th July. This visit is at the request of Her Majesty’s Government.
The Duke and Duchess are looking forward to learning more about Ireland’s history and experiencing its rich culture, as well as meeting the people who are shaping the country’s future.
See photos from the arrival below.
Photo Credit: Instagram.com/Kensingtonroyal | Twitter.com/Kensingtonroyal
Gorgeous is the word.
Yup!
Thirsty women throwing you breast and butt everywhere. Come and see how u can cover up and looking smashing Hot! The guilty ones are going to come and be trolling under this comment😁
Tiwa, I like you but you need to take notes from MM. Women, take note! There’s POWER in femininity, even more so when looking graceful and covered. Show skin but in a classy way- arms, back, décolletage, ankles and heck toe cleavage are all sexy. Keep your belly, booty and boobies away! Don’t give it away to every roaming eyes.
I know I’m taking notes on how to do graceful, excellently well.