Confirmed! Cristiano Ronaldo transfers to Juventus for €110M Deal

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Real Madrid and joined Juventus for a four-year contract worth €110m (£99.2m).

The 33-year-old who spent the last nine years playing forward at Real Madrid asked the La Liga club to let him go, BBC reports.

Ronaldo wrote an open letter to his Real Madrid fans, read excerpts below:

I only have feelings of enormous gratitude for this club and for this city. I have had nine absolutely wonderful years at the club. Real Madrid has conquered my heart, and that of my family, and that is why more than ever I want to say thank you: thank you to the club, the president, the directors, my colleagues, all the staff, doctors, physios and incredible people that make everything work. Thanks to everyone and, of course, as I said that first time in our stadium nine years ago: Hala Madrid!”