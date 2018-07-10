BellaNaija

#WorldCup 2018: France secures spot at Final with 1 – 0 Win over Belgium

10.07.2018

France is through to the 2018 World Cup after winning Belgium 1 – 0 on Tuesday.

France will face the winner of the England vs Croatia game scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

3 Comments on #WorldCup 2018: France secures spot at Final with 1 – 0 Win over Belgium
  • Ike Ani July 10, 2018 at 10:50 pm

    it was really a tough one today for both teams but France made it to finals all the same. let’s watch out to see what Croatia and England would play tomorrow Wednesday. football is sport and fun indeed.

  • Anon July 11, 2018 at 12:57 am

    Allez Les Bleus.

  • KELLY July 11, 2018 at 1:42 am

    NICE JOB BY THIS FRENCH TEAM

