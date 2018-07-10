WhatsApp will now Let you Know when a User Sends you a Forwarded Message

WhatsApp has officially introduced the ‘forward message indicator’ in chats to make it clear when a user has received a forwarded message.
The new feature announcement was made via a WhatsApp blog post.
The WhatsApp feature indicates which messages have been forwarded to you upon receipt, will also help make one-on-one and group chats easier to follow. It helps you determine if your friend or relative wrote the message they sent or if it originally came from someone else.
To see this new forwarded label, you need to have the latest supported version of WhatsApp on your phone.
The feature is one of a number of changes WhatsApp is making to improve group discussions and address the challenge of viral content and the spread of false news.
I don’t even know how I feel about this. I sometimes send the same whatsapp msg to multiple people by forwarding.
Anyways, there’s always the good old-fashioned copy and paste.
THis ‘123 main street’ has suffered in the hand of advertisers and people generally sef.
Small freedom from Nigerian mothers.
I strongly believe that this can also help in letting people know how important certain broadcasts are on whatsapp platform. if possible, they can at the end of forwarded broadcasts give a stat of how many times it has been forwarded.
This is really interesting!
I believe it’s going, a great deal, to fix a lot of problems in whatsapp.
Many a times, one stands in doubt of which massage to give credibility to and which one to discard as relevant and authentic.
Ouchh
I dont like the idea, what if a case where I’m sending a sensitive msg and I don’t need the other person to know it’s a forwarded msg? That it came from me personally and not something I’ve sent to someone else first.
Until I can exit a group peacefully…not interested