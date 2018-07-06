BellaNaija

What would you do if you Found out 10 Days after Delivery that your Child was Switched?

What would you do if you Found out your Child isn't Yours.... 10 Days after Delivery?

So, this Twitter user @hammdriller sent out a tweet saying a man got a call from the hospital that the baby his family took home isn’t theirs…. 10 days after delivery!

Now, we can’t verify this information, but for those of you thinking this happened in Nigeria, you are definitely wrong. See this:

Let’s just imagine this happened to you. What’s your next move?

  • Randommer July 6, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Lol if it had been before naming ceremony, I would not have minded

  • Tutu July 6, 2018 at 11:10 pm

    Baby has been named, mother has been breast feeding the child. Lol! Those guys need to be sued!

  • Udegbunam Chukwudi July 7, 2018 at 12:48 am

    Goan collect the pikin and do confirmatory DNA test on the hospital’s account to be sure this time around. Sue the hospital if in the mood or the baby has been exposed to certain risks like HIV

  • Rrr July 7, 2018 at 7:22 am

    Switching babies happens all the time. Some even grow up and have children 9f thier own b4 they find out. Happens all the time in the US

  • John July 7, 2018 at 8:55 am

    Nigerian version of switched at birth

  • Cocoa July 7, 2018 at 2:47 pm

    The babies already have something to put on their CV. They have done EXCHANGE PROGRAM.

