What would you do if you Found out 10 Days after Delivery that your Child was Switched?

So, this Twitter user @hammdriller sent out a tweet saying a man got a call from the hospital that the baby his family took home isn’t theirs…. 10 days after delivery!
This guy just got a call from the hospital, 10 days after his child was born, that he went home with the wrong baby.
Hospital informed him to bring back the baby and swap. No big deal, it's just 10 days.
I am dead here 😂😂😂😂😂
— Ade Of Nigeria (@Hammdriller) July 5, 2018
Now, we can’t verify this information, but for those of you thinking this happened in Nigeria, you are definitely wrong. See this:
More importantly, this didn't happen in Nigeriahttps://t.co/tcEMLZNB7x
— Ade Of Nigeria (@Hammdriller) July 5, 2018
Let’s just imagine this happened to you. What’s your next move?
Photo Credit: Dreamstime
Lol if it had been before naming ceremony, I would not have minded
Baby has been named, mother has been breast feeding the child. Lol! Those guys need to be sued!
Goan collect the pikin and do confirmatory DNA test on the hospital’s account to be sure this time around. Sue the hospital if in the mood or the baby has been exposed to certain risks like HIV
Switching babies happens all the time. Some even grow up and have children 9f thier own b4 they find out. Happens all the time in the US
Nigerian version of switched at birth
The babies already have something to put on their CV. They have done EXCHANGE PROGRAM.