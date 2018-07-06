Senator Dino Melaye calls PDP his “Home” in Newly released Video

Senator Dino Melaye may have just moved from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), if the video he posted on his Twitter is anything to go by.

The Kogi West representative at the Upper Chamber called PDP his “home” and captioned the video “Bye bye to jati jati,” possibly referring to APC.

Watch video below:

Bye bye to jati jati pic.twitter.com/NrLWAsVfmm — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) July 6, 2018