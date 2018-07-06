Senator Dino Melaye calls PDP his “Home” in Newly released Video

Senator Dino Melaye may have just moved from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), if the video he posted on his Twitter is anything to go by.
The Kogi West representative at the Upper Chamber called PDP his “home” and captioned the video “Bye bye to jati jati,” possibly referring to APC.
Watch video below:
Bye bye to jati jati pic.twitter.com/NrLWAsVfmm
— Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) July 6, 2018
Look at this clown you think by moving to pdp makes you less of a failure. You are joke and your constituents know it they just don’t have the full stomach to kick you out . Poverty is bad
I wish I could see the humor in this. I just can’t. People are dying from hunger, herdsmen and all, and can’t even afford a restful night with both eyes closed, not to talk of listening to someone whose fellow thieves are harassing.
You just discovered his people are dying of hunger because he called out the poverty spreading party? As a lawmaker his bravity even though it can be refined checkmated the tyrant at Abuja. I will choose Dino over the youthfoool governor in Kogi. I don’t know about others but I feel the National Assembly both APC and PDP rescued our democracy from the tyrant ,his violent supporters and cattle leading folks. That does not mean the National Assembly are absolved of their unreasonable wages but what do we know about the wages at the presidency…….their numerous medical jamboree.?
@nene, it’s shocking to see anyone defend this Clown. Has our standards and expectations fallen so low that all that someone needs to become a hero is to be prosecuted by this govt?
… l despair as to how Nigerians are consistently and constantly distracted by our loud and brash politicians so we don’t address the HUGE cancer that is the national assembly members also
I laughed so hard i almost fell over.
This is ridiculous.
Dino should be a comedian.
I don’t blame this politicians at all, I blame the gullible Nigerians who are easily manipulated