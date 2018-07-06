BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

#WorldCup 2018: Belgium defeats Brazil 2 – 1 to reach Semifinals | Watch Highlights

06.07.2018 at By 5 Comments

Belgium triumphed over Brazil 2 – 1 tp secure their semifinal spot at the 2018 World Cup.

Watch highlights:

5 Comments on #WorldCup 2018: Belgium defeats Brazil 2 – 1 to reach Semifinals | Watch Highlights
  • Anon July 6, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Incredible!

    “First World Cup ever at which none of Germany, Argentina or Brazil make the semis and they all got eliminated in the same stadium. Wow.”

    Courtois was immense today. Neymar the show pony.

    Who will win next Saturday?

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Peaches77 July 6, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Go Belgium! Go Hazard, Go Courtois, Go De Bruyne, Go Chadli, Go Lukaku, seriously rooting for you from here.

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • Elle July 6, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Bella, I see you guys have put me on your watchlist before releasing my comments. You are just a bunch of hypocrites without standards. A true media outlet will not seek to suppress people’s opinions. Anyway, email is cheap to create ehn, na you people go tire.

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Pat July 6, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    Hope the ambulance would not be called for Maradonan since he almost gave himslf heart attack during d last match😁

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Mamamia July 7, 2018 at 3:17 am

    The most unpredictable World Cup so far. All the South American sides have been cleared. Who do I root for now? England? Even though I feel they may be sent home today.

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija