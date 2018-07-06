WorldCup 2018: Belgium defeats Brazil 2 – 1 to reach Semifinals | Watch Highlights

Belgium triumphed over Brazil 2 – 1 tp secure their semifinal spot at the 2018 World Cup.
Watch highlights:
Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today
06.07.2018 at By BellaNaija.com 5 Comments
Belgium triumphed over Brazil 2 – 1 tp secure their semifinal spot at the 2018 World Cup.
Watch highlights:
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline
Incredible!
“First World Cup ever at which none of Germany, Argentina or Brazil make the semis and they all got eliminated in the same stadium. Wow.”
Courtois was immense today. Neymar the show pony.
Who will win next Saturday?
Go Belgium! Go Hazard, Go Courtois, Go De Bruyne, Go Chadli, Go Lukaku, seriously rooting for you from here.
Bella, I see you guys have put me on your watchlist before releasing my comments. You are just a bunch of hypocrites without standards. A true media outlet will not seek to suppress people’s opinions. Anyway, email is cheap to create ehn, na you people go tire.
Hope the ambulance would not be called for Maradonan since he almost gave himslf heart attack during d last match😁
The most unpredictable World Cup so far. All the South American sides have been cleared. Who do I root for now? England? Even though I feel they may be sent home today.