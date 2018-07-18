FRSC reveals plans to use Breathalyzers to test Drunk Drivers

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has revealed its plans to begin a campaign against drunk driving.
According to Daily Trust, the Corps Marshall, Boboye Oyeyemi, revealed this during a meeting with the Beer Sectoral Group (BSG) to discuss the implementation process of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
The MoU, the Corps’ Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, said, will help with the provision of breathalyzers for the pilot scheme to be run by the Kaduna Command, Lagos Command, and River Command of the corps.
He added that a full campaign against drunk driving will be carried out, saying:
Other aspects of the programme of action are: commencement of Drive Alcohol Free (DAF) campaign, FRSC/BSG to meet with FRSC stakeholders in the DAF campaign, FRSC/BSG to conduct survey on the Six Geopolitical zones on DAF campaign, Enlightenment of drivers and other road users on the dangers of drunk driving, deployment of Billboards on strategic routes across the country with “don’t drink and drive” messages.
I laud the commissions efforts towards ensuring safer roads. But there are some steps that need to be taken first. How can your roads be safe when they are full of potholes and ditches? I cannot even talk about the lack of street lights on roads which makes it difficult to drive at night. but first we want to get breathalyzers. how about making the roads safe and easy to use first? ensure that people who disobey traffic rules are punished and face the law – and no i don’t mean them paying bribe to officials. People will do the right thing when a system works. I hope these FRSC officials don’t use this as an avenue to frustrate drivers. Dont get me wrong drunk driving is not a joke , but a bigger worry is a corrupt society that lacks direction and purpose.
Yea it’s about time. Also check for headlight, side mirrors, as a matter of fact so many cars are not fit to be on the road. No abeg. Penalty should be given to those involved. No sentiment and see how things changes 4 good