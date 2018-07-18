INEC worried about Vote-Buying following Ekiti Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has noted its worry concerning vote-buying.

INEC revealed this while commenting on the Ekiti elections won by All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Kayode Fayemi.

Punch reports that a communique signed by the National Commissioner and Member, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, said that although the election was free and fair, the rising trend of vote-buying is worrying.

The Commission reviewed the conduct of the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State and preparations for the September 22, 2018 Osun governorship election. It noted the satisfactory conduct of the Ekiti governorship election as attested to by both domestic and international observers, the media and other stakeholders. The meeting also noted with deep concern, the rising phenomenon of vote-buying during elections and restated its commitment and determination to continue to work with all stakeholders, especially the security agencies, to stem the ugly trend.