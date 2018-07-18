Meet DJ D-Sol, Goldman Sachs’ next CEO

David Solomon, president of Goldman Sachs, has officially be named as the next CEO of the bank.

Solomon will take over from current CEO Lloyd Blankfein come October, and will also take over the Chairman role from him in 2019.

But Solomon, who according to CNN headed the bank’s investment banking unit for 10 years, has an interesting extra-curricular affair: he DJs.

Solomon spins records in New York and Miami clubs in his free time, working as an electronic music DJ under the name DJ D-Sol.

Blankfein, in a statement on Tuesday, said about Solomon:

David is the right person to lead Goldman Sachs. He has demonstrated a proven ability to build and grow businesses, identified creative ways to enhance our culture and has put clients at the center of our strategy.

Probably forgot to mention that company parties will henceforth be lit!

Photo Credit: djdsolmusic