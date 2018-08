The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the voters’ registration exercise will from August 1st extend to weekends.

This was revealed in a statement released by the commission on Wednesday.

INEC had previously said the Continuous Voting Registration will be suspended August 17.

To ensure more people register, however, the commission will now allow weekend registration, and will extend weekdays from 9 AM – 3 PM to 9 AM – 5 PM.