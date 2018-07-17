INEC announces Suspension date for Voter’s Registration | Don’t be Left Out, Register to get your PVC Now!

BellaNaija

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the suspension date for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

A few weeks ago, the INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu, said the suspension was necessary in order to complete the procedures required for data processing, production, and distribution of the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2019 elections.

The suspension is set to take place at 3 PM on the 17th f August and as such, there are only 31 days left.

Do well to register to get yours before it’s too late. Find more information HERE.

