Destiny’s Child’s Michelle Williams Confirms Checking Into Mental Health Facility

18.07.2018 at By 6 Comments

Destiny’s Child’s singer, Michelle Williams has confirmed reports that she checked into a mental care facility on Tuesday.

The singer took to Twitter to share that she is “finally taking her own advice” and “seeking help from healthcare professionals”.

The post reads:

For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it’s time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care about your well being. I have recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals.

Although she did not confirm if she would be an in-patient, TMZ reported on Tuesday that Williams checked herself into a mental health facility to seek help for depression and has been in the facility for several days.

The songstress is not devoid of support in this trying time as her fiancè Chad Johnson and close friends have shown support after her big announcement.

Photo Credit: Twitter @realmichelleW

6 Comments on Destiny’s Child’s Michelle Williams Confirms Checking Into Mental Health Facility
  • Jane July 18, 2018 at 10:45 am

    Wow. The depression must really be deep then. She’s recently engaged and still so depressed? God help her

    Reply
    • DayoI July 18, 2018 at 6:25 pm

      Severe depression may not affect functionality (as viewed by society) but can affect the perception and decisions on of everything.
      Hence it’s usually very shocking when people (especially those seemingly happy and content) choose to end their lives.
      You just never know what’s going on in a person’s mind.

      Reply
    • yes maam July 18, 2018 at 6:45 pm

      ‘She’s recently engaged and still so depressed?’ what has getting engaged got to do with not being depressed?

      Reply
    • Ec July 18, 2018 at 7:15 pm

      Jane. You don’t sound smart. An engagement does not eliminate depression. A man promising to marry you does not remove your problems.

      Reply
  • INFP July 18, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    From experience, I have come to understand that depression, fear, procastination, anger are not psychological feelings, but Spirits. Hence called the Spirit of Depression, the Spirit of Fear etc…
    (1 Sam 16:14 NLT): Now the Spirit of the Lord had left Saul, and the Lord sent a tormenting spirit that filled him with depression and fear.

    With that knowledge, you cannot use the physical to fight the spiritual. You have to conquer those thoughts with the scriptures with authority in thr name of Jesus.

    This goes without saying, please seek mental help also! Because the spirits of depression will manifest physically, leaving deposits of symptoms & signs. Seek therapy to deal with the physical manifestations.

    Reply
    • nene July 20, 2018 at 7:29 am

      Hmm you are saying the word of God is only spiritually sufficient but physically insufficient? You need more understanding on the power of God’s word. The bible says the word of God is strong and power,sharper than any two edged sword and passes through even a bone marrow, do you think its referring to a spiritual bone marrow alone.

      Reply
