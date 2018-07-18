Adesua Etomi is all for Banky W’s Open Letter to his “Stalker”

A video had trended a week ago featuring two ladies following Banky W‘s car.
The ladies had criticized Banky, asking why he was driving “1999” Range Rover.
Banky, yesterday on his blog, penned an open letter replying the ladies.
Titled “Dear Stalker,” Banky shared that he’s already planned to auction the car and with the money gotten from the sales, donate to the Vocational School for the Blind in Oshodi and the Pink Oak Cancer Trust Fund.
He’d get his celebrity friends, from Wizkid to Toke Makinwa, to autograph the car before putting it up for auction, he shared.
Adesua was pleased with the open letter, quoting the link to the story and writing, “Trust my husband to make lemonade out of Lemons. This isn’t a response to the ignorance. This is a write up of life lessons. Beautifully written baby. .”
If you want to place a bid on the car, the auction starts at the sum of ₦1 million and will go on until August 31st.
It is nobody’s business which model of car he drives. He didnt need to state what he ntends to do with the car. People should learn to mind their business and let other live their lives in peace!
people should learn to mind their own business. which one u dey use na.
Him replying to those Ladies was just plain childish and shallow. He owes no one any explanations, now it looks like what they said got to him.
If it was you nko…
Ordinary small abuse the other day you replied back…now u r preaching…abeg face ya front
To each his own…
Thank you Toese. Preach it! Those indomie bonanza girls deserved a response.
I wish he hadn’t said anything jare… It would have been more matured and spoken volumes than that the epistle he wrote. Sometimes silence is golden. You both don’t owe anyone an explanation for your lives… Even if you were actually driving that car, its nobody’s business. Learn to ignore or you’ll live a miserable life trying to always explain and justify everything. The people who truly love you and matter dont care what kind of car you drive.
i disagree. that was the best opportunity to raise awareness and money for the charity he planned to support with the sales of the car. That is the major reason he gave a reply. and it is an honorable thing to do.
All of you should stop telling people what and what to respond to. There is nothing immature about speaking up for oneself. Absolutely nothing wrong.
Banky did the right thing.
The man is educating the dullards and rightfully so. Nobody gets to tell him he doesn’t have a right to reply It isn’t your call to make. Most can’t practice what they preach.
Banky really didn’t need to explain his car to anyone.
There is nothing wrong with driving an old car. Infact I was low-key impressed with the fact that he didn’t seem to be swayed by the need to impress. We know you can afford a nicer car. It’s your money to spend on whatever.
I
Those ladies completely disgraced themselves. Alas, they didn’t show their faces. I’m still utterly ashamed on their behalf.
Call me a hater but these people are beginning to bore me.
Adesua can’t act, people have seen that. Cinema movies are released once in a while.
Banky doesn’t make that much hits anymore.
They are now just popular, socialites, hence everything warrants an epistle. I’m almost certain that the callout was a stunt to call attention to the proposed auction.
We yab Toke for being a socialite, at least she owns her. These ones hide behind motivational write-ups to stay in our faces.
BN, I know the Wellington’s are part of the BN in-crowd, but post this.
Yes you a hater because i don’t know what the hell this has to do with this write-up. These two are not “socialites” kindly search up the meaning of that word. Adesua is an actress and was just nominated for an AMVCA don’t try to downplay her career you dimwit. Acting is SUBJECTIVE just like music to each their own, Banky on the other hand has various endorsements. His company EME has been up and running, doing business with Budweiser etc. He just produced and stared in his own movie Up North. The fact that you foolishly tried to downplay their careers and work is pathetic!!
I agree with you on all but one.
Adesua was nominated for her weak role in AY’s dry comedy and you’re listing it as an achievement? Are you kidding me? That’s the worst nomination EVER!!!
Yes you a hater because i don’t know what the hell this has to do with this write-up. These two are not “socialites” kindly search up the meaning of that word. Adesua is an actress and was just nominated for an AMVCA don’t try to downplay her career you dimwit. Acting is SUBJECTIVE just like music to each their own, Banky on the other hand has various endorsements. His company EME has been up and running, doing business with Budweiser etc. He just produced and stared in his own movie Up North. The fact that you foolishly tried to downplay their careers and work is pathetic!! Lol stay mad boo
Adesua, aka Zee , take it easy eh?
This crap of when someone clocks y’all hateful comments and y’all try to imply it’s the celebs themselves is so played out please lol. So delusional osa whoever the f— you are (i really don’t care to know anyway) no I’m not her. Lmao don’t flatter yourself sweetie, get back down to reality because I’m pretty sure the adesu in question doesn’t know you exist.
She even said acting is subjective. Please!!! I don’t need to have a degree in Theater Arts to know great acting when i see it. That AMVCA nomination is a joke!!!
Yes sweetie ACTING IS A SUBJECTIVE ART just like music. LOL acting like your opinion is a fact. Not a fan of that AY movie either beloved. Also, if you had sense you’ll know I wasn’t relating that AMVCA nomination to her acting skills but her “career” as an actress to dismiss the socialite claim that one made. But alas you don’t so you’re dismissed now.
Osa how are you sure is Adesua that is Zee, but Adesua sorry Zee why the write up pepper you like this no mind dem you guys are still hot!
Have you all gotten your PVC’s and will be available to vote right?
Channel this energy into making our future in this Country bright again.
You all are bursting jugular veins on citizens who are already high up there and doing well in all spheres of life.
You people worship celebrities too much. Getting worked up over what strangers say about another stranger’s csr. Wtf.