“Year one down, forever to go!” – Dana Isaiah wishes wife Jordin Sparks a Happy 1st Anniversary

It was a year two days ago since singer and “American Idol” winner Jordin Sparks got married to her bae Dana Isaiah.

Dana took to his Instagram to wish his wife a happy anniversary, letting the world know being married to her is worth it.

A year ago yesterday i made one of the best decision of my life. Year one down, forever to go! Till death do us part. To all my single people out there, marriage is hard but, when married to the right one it’s soooooo worth it! Love you Mrs. Thomas! We made it ✊🏽🖤 #myrideordie

A happy anniversary to them!

Photo Credit: _danaisaiah