‘I don’t know how we do this, but we are raising a rare gem’ – Lilian Esoro & Ubi Frankiln’s son Jayden turns 2!

Jayden is ready to start his modeling career and we’re here for it!
Nollywood actress Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin, today, are celebrating their son’s 2nd birthday and as such shared photos on him on their Instagram pages.
Lilian shared a few photos shot by @foluartstudio with the sweetest caption.
She wrote:
Happy birthday son.🎉🎊🎀🎈
I am super blessed seeing you take on another year in good health, happiness n strength. I am super glad your dad and I are able to raise a super Happy, handsome, sweet, smart, and intelligent boy. I really don’t know how we did this @ubifranklintriplemg but we are raising a rare gem here. I bless God for it all. We are super proud to have you as our son. Happy birthday my sweet-happy-sugar-creamy-handsome-chocolate-butterscotch footballer in the making 😆😆😆 oya oo Modeling Agencies over to you. 😂😂😂🤣
Go forth and prosper in Jesus name. Mummy loves you 💕💕
#Jayden@2
While Ubi wrote:
Tell me what else this life is about♥️ Jayden in made already.
Happy child and very playful I haven’t understood his dances move yet 😂😂
Love you son from the moon and Back
Great footballer ♥️♥️♥️♥️
The future is bright for you for all Good things ❤️♥️😍🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💕💕💕💕.
@jaydenfranklinofem#Jaydenekapongubiofem
#Naetochukwu #keyu
See photos below:
He is adorable.
Pls guys – you guys should just settle and pop another baby – Lilian + Ubi = Fine kids
HBD little man!
Wish it was possible for Dad and Mom to come back together again.
Whatever May, wish them the best
he’s cute….happy birthday boy
so adorable. this child is a dream.
Really impressed with how they continue to peacefully and respectfully co-parent
Awwh he is super cute. Modelling Agencies should be stumnling after this young lad…already melting hearts at just 2yrs old. Stay blessed darlyn.