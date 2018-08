At this point, it’s pretty much confirmed that singer Justin Bieber is engaged to model Hailey Baldwin.

The 24-year-old singer was said to have put a ring on it while the pair were on vacation in Baker’s Bay.

What appears to be the engagement ring has appeared in a fan’s photo of the couple – and it is huge!

The pair, still on vacation, were spotted by a fan who took a photo. The photo featured Hailey’s fingers and a huge rock.

Photo Credit: gomezbieberdayli