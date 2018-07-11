Imo Pastor arrested over alleged “false prophecies” against Governor Okorocha

A pastor in Imo State Chukwuma Okezuo has been arrested by the Imo State Police Command for allegedly prophesying against the state governor Rochas Okorocha.

Punch reports that the Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Enwerem, accused Okezuo of giving false prophecies against Okorocha during a Sunday service.

Okezuo, who pastors the Assemblies of God Church, had allegedly told his congregation that Okorocha recruits young boys who help kidnap children between the ages of 1 – 10.

The aim of the kidnapping, Okezuo had reportedly told his congregation, is to use the children for ritual purposes for the forthcoming 2019 elections.

Enwerem said:

I parade before you one acclaimed pastor, Chukwuma Okezuo, of Assemblies of God Church. He was arrested during a church service last Sunday at Owaelu Urratta over false prophecies against the person of the Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha. The suspect, while on the pulpit, made false prophecies against the governor that he was recruiting young boys to be kidnapping children between zero and 10 years for ritual purposes. He falsely prophesied that the governor was engaging in the ritual purposes with the sole aim of winning the 2019 governorship election and therefore asked the congregation to pray. This false prophecy, by this acclaimed pastor, is very malicious and capable of causing rancour, panic, anxiety and disintegrating the state. The Imo State Police Command, under the leadership of Commissioner of Police, Mr Dasuki Galandanchi, will not watch the people jeopardise the peace of the state. Religious leaders should be mindful of the things they say. We will charge the suspect to court for legal action.

Okezuo, however, denied the claim. He insisted he only asked his congregation to pray against untimely death and spiritual manipulation.