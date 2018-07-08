The Jacobs are going South! Boma Douglas and Olusoji Jacobs are Getting Married! #BOJ2018

The beautiful Boma and her sweetheart Olusoji will be tying the knot this week. The mother of the groom-to-be celebrated Nollywood Veteran Ajoke Silva shared the news on her Instagram page saying, “We prayed and waited patiently for this time…it’s finally here 🙌The Jacobs are going South to get their Kalabari bride 😍#BOJ2018 Part 1 loading 🙏”.
The groom-to-be also shared happily, “@missbddouglas it’s here. One week of fun, so much to soak in. 😊 Our family is going to be a lot bigger. Big ups @badmantej. You made it so much fun. Style by @beeingjacobs. Gonna get me a Kalabari bride😁🎊🎉🎊🎉”
We are counting down to #BOJ2018!
Credits
Bride-to-be: @missbddouglas
Groom-to-be: @beeingjacobs
Photography: @badmantej
He looks so much like “Our” Daddy!!!!! a.k.a Legend of the Nigeriam Film Industry. Beautiful couple! May your paths be fruitful. Amen!
*are going to THE south.
May they not go south in Jesus name.
*walks away in Nigerian religiousness 🙏🏾🙏🏾😇😇
Lol. I know right ! English can be confusing . So happy for my Baby Girl and Mr Soji💃🏻. Port harcourt get ready to be turnt! Congratulations !
When you look like your momma and poppa, come add beautiful bride to equation, equals fineness toh bad….Best of luck my guy
Congratulations!