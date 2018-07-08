BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

The Jacobs are going South! Boma Douglas and Olusoji Jacobs are Getting Married! #BOJ2018

08.07.2018 at By 5 Comments

The beautiful Boma and her sweetheart Olusoji will be tying the knot this week. The mother of the groom-to-be celebrated Nollywood Veteran Ajoke Silva shared the news on her Instagram page saying, “We prayed and waited patiently for this time…it’s finally here 🙌The Jacobs are going South to get their Kalabari bride 😍#BOJ2018 Part 1 loading 🙏”.

The groom-to-be also shared happily, “@missbddouglas it’s here. One week of fun, so much to soak in. 😊 Our family is going to be a lot bigger. Big ups @badmantej. You made it so much fun. Style by @beeingjacobs. Gonna get me a Kalabari bride😁🎊🎉🎊🎉”

We are counting down to #BOJ2018!

Credits
Bride-to-be: @missbddouglas
Groom-to-be: @beeingjacobs
Photography@badmantej

5 Comments on The Jacobs are going South! Boma Douglas and Olusoji Jacobs are Getting Married! #BOJ2018
  • Marsala July 8, 2018 at 10:55 pm

    He looks so much like “Our” Daddy!!!!! a.k.a Legend of the Nigeriam Film Industry. Beautiful couple! May your paths be fruitful. Amen!

    Love this! 44 Reply
  • Californiabawlar July 8, 2018 at 10:59 pm

    *are going to THE south.

    May they not go south in Jesus name.

    *walks away in Nigerian religiousness 🙏🏾🙏🏾😇😇

    Love this! 99 Reply
    • imose July 9, 2018 at 4:16 am

      Lol. I know right ! English can be confusing . So happy for my Baby Girl and Mr Soji💃🏻. Port harcourt get ready to be turnt! Congratulations !

      Love this! 36 Reply
  • Adeleke July 9, 2018 at 8:51 am

    When you look like your momma and poppa, come add beautiful bride to equation, equals fineness toh bad….Best of luck my guy

    Love this! 38 Reply
  • nnenne July 9, 2018 at 11:43 am

    Congratulations!

    Love this! 32 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija