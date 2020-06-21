Connect with us

See How Our Faves Are Celebrating Father's Day

BellaNaija.com

Published

15 hours ago

 on

Father’s Day is here again, which means zillions of adorable social media posts celebrating dads all over the world.

From Joke Silva‘s heart-melting accolade to Olu Jacobs, to Bovi‘s sweet father’s day letter from his daughter, celebs are taking to the internet to share their love for fathers everywhere, and while father’s are celebrating themselves.

Here, how all of your favourite celebs are spending Father’s Day.

 1.

BasketMouth

2.

Joke Silva

3.

Bovi

4.

J Martins

5.

Damilola Mike Bamiloye

6.

Gifty Dumelo

7.

Olakunle Churchill

View this post on Instagram

Happy Fathers' Day to all the fathers in the world. A father is a father irrespective of marital challenges. A father is not only by way of giving birth to a child; but by way of taking care of children around you, and children around the world who are in need. I pray for all the fathers in the world that your child/children will not be used as a tool of jealousy, because of broken relationships like it's done in the old Era. As I celebrate this day, I pray this won't be the era when single parenting ends up affecting a child/ children’s mentality thereby confusing them. This is a new Era and things have changed. Relax, you'll reconnect with your child at the right time. You Are A father! We Are Fathers!! I Am A Father!!! Happy Father's Day To You!

A post shared by Olakunle Churchill (@olakunlechurchill) on

8.

Yetunde Kuti

9.

Sinach

View this post on Instagram

Happy Father’s Day Daddy.

A post shared by Sinach (@therealsinach) on

10.

Tito Idakula

View this post on Instagram

We were discussing how we raise the boys today and I mentioned how much we need wisdom to make sure we raise them right, to be all that God has called them to be. . . You then said something profound. You said: “Even as we focus on raising them right, the main thing to give them is God. If they have God, they will know the way to live, make the right decisions and walk in their purpose. We need to raise them to be sensitive to God’s voice”. . . You are such an incredibly wise man. You take it all in your stride. Even when we push your buttons, your vex doesn’t last long. I love that the boys call you first when they wake up. In the middle of the night, Joshua comes to you when he wants to pee. The walks, the silly play (I know I roll my eyes but I love it), ensuring I get my me time when you see that I need it. You are really a Good Man! . . You make us feel safe and it is because you know God is the Real Father of us all. You are truly an amazing Father, not just to the boys but even to me, the biggest baby. We love you!!!! . Happy Fathers Day to you Sir!!!

A post shared by Bolatito Bez-Idakula • Writer (@titoidakula) on

11.

Femi Adebayo

View this post on Instagram

Happy father's day to me🤩

A post shared by Femi Adebayo (@femiadebayosalami) on

12.

Patoranking

13.

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman

14.

Funke Akindele-Bello

15.

Jemima Osunde

View this post on Instagram

It’s Fathers day!!!! Where do I even begin? 😩❤️ I love my daddy so much. My sweet sweet man! My siblings and mum think I have his “mumu” button but the truth is that he has mine 😂. If you know my dad at all then you know he’s probably one of the funniest humans ever! He’s funny even without making an effort! He’s such a great dad but most of all he’s an amazing partner to my mum. They have such a genuine friendship, even their quarrels are cute😭😂. What’s Douglas without his Jummy?! 🙆🏽‍♀️😂 I can’t count how many times he says “my wife” in a day. Sometimes it’s as if he’s forgotten she’s my mum too. My dad has taught me soooo much about accountability and generally being someone that lives a reputable life. He doesn’t believe in “wuru wuru” to the answer 😂 and he doesn’t stress himself unnecessarily (that’s why his favorite thing to say is “na your wahala be that”😭😂😂). My daddy my twin😍 just look at our foreheads😂🙌🏾! We both can’t smile with our eyes fully open😭. Thank you for the physical and non physical attributes you passed on to me. I appreciate all of it and I Love you to infinity and beyond!!!! I will cherish and celebrate you NOW while you can see it all.❤️❤️❤️ I love you daddy!!! Happy Father’s Day to MY DADDY!!!! 🥰🥰🥰❤️ (Now sending a screenshot to his “wassup” so he can read this) #FathersDay2020 #MyDaddy #flowerswhileyourehere

A post shared by Jemima Osunde (@jemimaosunde) on

16.

Sarkodie

View this post on Instagram

Happy Father’s Day #MarchBorns

A post shared by TracySarkcess (@tracysarkcess) on

17.

Jude Okoye

18.

Joseph Yobo

19.

Femi Leye

View this post on Instagram

Happy Father's Day ❤

A post shared by Femi Leye (@femi.leye) on

20.

Yomi Black

21.

Sam Klef

22.

Noble Igwe

23.

Kenneth Okolie

24.

Stephanie Coker

25.

Ayoola Ayolola

 

