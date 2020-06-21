Scoop
See How Our Faves Are Celebrating Father’s Day
Father’s Day is here again, which means zillions of adorable social media posts celebrating dads all over the world.
From Joke Silva‘s heart-melting accolade to Olu Jacobs, to Bovi‘s sweet father’s day letter from his daughter, celebs are taking to the internet to share their love for fathers everywhere, and while father’s are celebrating themselves.
Here, how all of your favourite celebs are spending Father’s Day.
1.
BasketMouth
View this post on Instagram
To all FATHERS out there, please maximize today as much as you can. The next one might not come for another decade or more. __________________________________________ IN ACTUAL! This might be the LAST! because I have it on good authority that there is currently discussions to cancel Father’s Day. ___________________________________________ Good luck and God bless you all.
2.
Joke Silva
View this post on Instagram
Happy Fathers Day…my daddy. Miss you Chief Emmanuel Afolabi Silva…Bobajiro of Lagos…..thank you…Your Soji and Abbey are both fathers now too😄Yep you are a great granddaddy twice over…you never met Gbenga..The 3Ms and okanlawan…Tireni…you would adore them. Trust you are having fun with the Father of all fathers.Once again Happy Fathers Day from this side of eternity.
View this post on Instagram
Father of my children, I celebrate you. Oludotun Jacobs (MFR), you were a wonderful present father when they were kids, you ARE a wealth of wisdom now that they are young men. God bless you and continue to honor you. Happy Father’s Day luv ❤️😘 #FathersDay #Husband #OluJacobs
3.
Bovi
4.
J Martins
5.
Damilola Mike Bamiloye
6.
Gifty Dumelo
7.
Olakunle Churchill
View this post on Instagram
Happy Fathers' Day to all the fathers in the world. A father is a father irrespective of marital challenges. A father is not only by way of giving birth to a child; but by way of taking care of children around you, and children around the world who are in need. I pray for all the fathers in the world that your child/children will not be used as a tool of jealousy, because of broken relationships like it's done in the old Era. As I celebrate this day, I pray this won't be the era when single parenting ends up affecting a child/ children’s mentality thereby confusing them. This is a new Era and things have changed. Relax, you'll reconnect with your child at the right time. You Are A father! We Are Fathers!! I Am A Father!!! Happy Father's Day To You!
8.
Yetunde Kuti
9.
Sinach
10.
Tito Idakula
View this post on Instagram
We were discussing how we raise the boys today and I mentioned how much we need wisdom to make sure we raise them right, to be all that God has called them to be. . . You then said something profound. You said: “Even as we focus on raising them right, the main thing to give them is God. If they have God, they will know the way to live, make the right decisions and walk in their purpose. We need to raise them to be sensitive to God’s voice”. . . You are such an incredibly wise man. You take it all in your stride. Even when we push your buttons, your vex doesn’t last long. I love that the boys call you first when they wake up. In the middle of the night, Joshua comes to you when he wants to pee. The walks, the silly play (I know I roll my eyes but I love it), ensuring I get my me time when you see that I need it. You are really a Good Man! . . You make us feel safe and it is because you know God is the Real Father of us all. You are truly an amazing Father, not just to the boys but even to me, the biggest baby. We love you!!!! . Happy Fathers Day to you Sir!!!
11.
Femi Adebayo
12.
Patoranking
13.
Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman
View this post on Instagram
Happy Father’s Day to my Father, and to my Daddy (hehehehe) 😘🥰🥰💃🏼💥❤️ I am blessed with two very warm, loving, kind, selfless, FUNNY, hardworking, generous and super protective men. God knows I would do anything for you two. I love you, HAPPY FATHERS DAY!!! #Ihuomalindaejiofor #Approved😘☺️💃🏼❤️👅 #fathersday
14.
Funke Akindele-Bello
15.
Jemima Osunde
View this post on Instagram
It’s Fathers day!!!! Where do I even begin? 😩❤️ I love my daddy so much. My sweet sweet man! My siblings and mum think I have his “mumu” button but the truth is that he has mine 😂. If you know my dad at all then you know he’s probably one of the funniest humans ever! He’s funny even without making an effort! He’s such a great dad but most of all he’s an amazing partner to my mum. They have such a genuine friendship, even their quarrels are cute😭😂. What’s Douglas without his Jummy?! 🙆🏽♀️😂 I can’t count how many times he says “my wife” in a day. Sometimes it’s as if he’s forgotten she’s my mum too. My dad has taught me soooo much about accountability and generally being someone that lives a reputable life. He doesn’t believe in “wuru wuru” to the answer 😂 and he doesn’t stress himself unnecessarily (that’s why his favorite thing to say is “na your wahala be that”😭😂😂). My daddy my twin😍 just look at our foreheads😂🙌🏾! We both can’t smile with our eyes fully open😭. Thank you for the physical and non physical attributes you passed on to me. I appreciate all of it and I Love you to infinity and beyond!!!! I will cherish and celebrate you NOW while you can see it all.❤️❤️❤️ I love you daddy!!! Happy Father’s Day to MY DADDY!!!! 🥰🥰🥰❤️ (Now sending a screenshot to his “wassup” so he can read this) #FathersDay2020 #MyDaddy #flowerswhileyourehere
16.
Sarkodie
17.
Jude Okoye
View this post on Instagram
Happy Father’s Day to my hubby, the captain of our home, my best friend, partner and father to the most amazing girls😊❤️ . ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We are so blessed to have you in our lives.Thank you for playing your role as a father in the most proficient way. The girls and I love and appreciate all that you do us. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Swipe to see the craft the girls made for their superhero this morning.. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #fathersday2020 #girldad #happyfathersday #bestdaddyintheworld #judeokoye
18.
Joseph Yobo
19.
Femi Leye
20.
Yomi Black
View this post on Instagram
@yomiblack Even though you upset this morning doesn't mean I won't give respect to whom it's due…😏🤪If there is one thing I know is that you are proud of being a father, and you aren't just any father, you are a great Dad! You love being a dad, you love your son so so much it melts my heart everytime I see the lengths you go for him, the sacrifices you make just so he is great mentally, physically, spiritually, socially and financially… you have mapped out his life plan he has no choice but to be the best version of himself. GOD bless you for being a great Dad to our son. ❤❤
21.
Sam Klef
22.
Noble Igwe
23.
Kenneth Okolie
24.
Stephanie Coker
View this post on Instagram
A man that goes above and beyond to take care of his family. Putting everybody before himself. Ariella is so blessed to have you as her father. Olumide Aderinokun, na man you be. We appreciate you and love you so so much. Happy Father’s Day to a King! 🤴🏾🖤🎊 #girldad #fathersday #blackfathers
25.
Ayoola Ayolola
View this post on Instagram
It sure felt good hearing this big man wish me a happy Father’s Day today! So from our little corner here, we wish a Happy Father’s Day to every man putting the well-being and interests of their children into consideration in every decision they take! And to those who are also fathers to people who aren’t biologically theirs, may God reward you.. HAPPY FATHER’S DAY!!!