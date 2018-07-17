Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Open Up on Love, Kardashian Curse in GQ’s August Edition

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are a sight for sore eyes on the cover of GQ‘s August edition.

The couple who welcomed a daughter, Stormi, a few months back share with GQ’s Mark Anthony Green rare details of their relationship; how they met, fell in love and keep their relationship private.

Green didn’t miss the opportunity to ask Scott and Jenner of the famous Kardashian curse and this was what Scott had to say:

I don’t even be looking at motherf**kers. I don’t be looking at shit. Kylie actually likes me for me. I’m on my own island. So hey, come over there to Astroworld. I’m not into all the other shit. I don’t get involved. I’m over here. Kylie is different.

Kylie also spoke about how she makes sure Travis doesn’t get overwhelmed by all the paparazzi and not so flattering headlines. She had this to say:

Well, for all the news stories, it’s how I get over them so fast. Trav, for example, he’s like, ‘Wait…but how do you just get over this?’ He gets more angry about things. It’s not just him. It’s Jordyn [Kylie’s best friend] who I’ve seen affected. It’s everyone around us that aren’t used to it. And we’re just like, “Oh, that’ll go away in a day.” I know these stories aren’t going to matter, so don’t even let them affect you, you know? I think you’re correct. But it’s not just men—it’s friends, it’s people who come and just don’t know how to handle it. It’s the negative. There’s a lot of people who love us, but there’s also a huge handful of people who don’t like us.

For the shoot, Kylie and Travis Scott were styled by Madeline Weeks and photographed by Paola Kudacki.

Photo Credit: @gq