“Last night SARS had guns to my head” – illBliss

Rapper illBliss has shared his experience with officials of the Special Anti Robbery Squad.

Illbliss took to Twitter early Tuesday morning to announce that him and his manager were accosted by SARS officials who made them lie on the floor, with guns to their heads while they searched them for drugs.

Last night SARS had guns to my head! Lying on the coal tar next to my manager/ what the fk is going on? Searching us for tramadol and….. — iLLBLISS OGA BOSS (@illBlissGoretti) July 31, 2018

Photo Credit: @illblissgoretti