Are Saraki, Dogara & Kwankwaso joining PDP Soon?

According to Premium Times, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and a former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwanso, are preparing to join the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Premium Times states that the news was confirmed by multiple sources.

The group, involving other politicians, are also reportedly set to announce the move in a press conference later on Wednesday.

Buba Galadima, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), was said to have confirmed the press conference, although he refused to reveal details, saying: “I don’t want to preempt it.”