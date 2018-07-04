BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Are Saraki, Dogara & Kwankwaso joining PDP Soon?

04.07.2018 at By 1 Comment

Saraki, Dogara & Kwankwaso to reportedly join PDP | BellaNaija

According to Premium Times, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and a former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwanso, are preparing to join the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Premium Times states that the news was confirmed by multiple sources.

The group, involving other politicians, are also reportedly set to announce the move in a press conference later on Wednesday.

Buba Galadima, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), was said to have confirmed the press conference, although he refused to reveal details, saying: “I don’t want to preempt it.”

1 Comments on Are Saraki, Dogara & Kwankwaso joining PDP Soon?

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija