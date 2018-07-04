Buhari is a “living legend” with a “record performance” – MURIC

Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a “living legend.”

According to The Cable, MURIC said this in a statement released on Wednesday by the group’s leader Ishaq Akintola.

It will be in the best interest of Nigerians, the group said, for Buhari to be reelected in 2019.

Ex-governors and powerful politicians are being sent to jail for the first time in the history of this country. Huge amounts are also being recovered. It is a record performance.

We marvel at his prudence, his simplicity and his altruism. He is simply a living legend. These are the qualities which we cherish in Buhari.

His political party does not matter to us. Some Nigerians are not being honest. All of us have been complaining for a long time that the problem with Nigeria is leadership. We accused our leaders of greed, avarice and selfishness.

We have been complaining for long that corrupt leaders always got away with their loot. Nobody ever questioned anyone. But today we have a president to whom transparency, probity and accountability are uppermost.

Our support for this administration is driven by patriotism and good governance but not based on religion.

If the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo who is a Christian clergy contests election tomorrow we will support him because he shares the same vision with the President.

Wole Soyinka and Femi Falana are Christians. We will not hesitate to rally behind them tomorrow if they vie for leadership positions.

We would have given all our energy to support Tai Solarin, Dr. Beko Ransome Kuti, Chima Ubani and Ken Saro Wiwa who were all Christians had they contested for the post of president in their life time.

As religious leaders, we are speaking up to guide politicians because things may go wrong if we keep quiet, we will never give up on Nigeria. We will never surrender this country to kleptomaniacs and blood merchants no matter the amount of blackmail.

This struggle is towards a better future for Nigerian youth, Nigerian children and generations yet unborn. Posterity will judge us.