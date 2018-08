Legendary musician Tina Turner‘s oldest son, Craig Raymond Turner has passed away in an apparent suicide.

According to TMZ, the 59-year-old died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in Studio City, California and was found after authorities arrived at his place Tuesday afternoon.

Craig who was pronounced dead at the scene was adopted by Tina’s husband Ike Turner after their marriage in 1962 and gave him his name.

Photo Credit: TMZ