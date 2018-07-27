SARS Officer Mistaken for Kidnapper Allegedly Killed by Police

A yet to be identified SARS operative has reportedly died in Anambra State after policemen thought he was a kidnapper and opened fire.

According to Punch, the incident which occurred in Alor, Idemili South Local government area of Anambra State in the wee hours of Friday morning was a sad case of mistaken identity.

The deceased had accompanied a colleague to effect an arrest in someone’s residence at about 4:30 am. Punch further shared the statement of a source who preferred to remain anonymous.

“They were handcuffing their suspect when somebody who did not know that they were SARS operatives alerted some policemen on guard in a private residence in the neighbourhood, the Source said. “The neighbour had told the policemen that kidnappers were trying to abduct someone. As soon as the policemen arrived the scene and saw the SARS operatives, they opened fire at them and gunned down the deceased, thinking they were kidnappers.It was minutes after that his colleagues identified him as a SARS operative on special duty.”