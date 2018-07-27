Dele Andersen set to launch his book “Vitrian Secrets – The Healing Mendez” | Tomorrow, July 28th



The anticipated, 'Vitrian Secrets – The Healing Mendez' by Dele Andersen will be launched tomorrow, Saturday, July 28th . The event will feature a panel discussion, cultural performance, celebrity appearances and an affiliate workshop on how to make money selling the book. Can't wait? Read the book now on the Dele Andersen app (available on Google Play and the App Store).

Date: Saturday, July 28, 2018.

Time: 12 Noon

Venue: UNILAG Main Auditorium, Akoka, Lagos

The story is about sixteen-year-old Wanda who must defend herself as she has been identified as The Chosen child that the Vitrians has been waiting for. With her gift so obvious she has become the main target, however, she needs to find solace and trust in someone who can protect her but there are so many secrets. Who can she trust? You will just have to find out for yourself.

The ‘Vitrian Secrets- The Healing Mendez’ is filled with suspense and intrigue. Its a must read for everyone who loves a good story. Don’t miss it!

