Diddy meets Wizkid, says he Wants to Come ‘back home’ | WATCH

American rapper, record producer and entrepreneur Diddy has expressed his heartfelt desire to come ‘back home’.
This was made during a visit from Nigeria’s very own star boy Wizkid. The singer paid Diddy a visit to and according to Diddy: ‘Hit me with some love… Some positive vibrations from the mother land.’
In the video shared on his Instagram Diddy said:
‘Be clear… Be clear y’all know I’m coming back home… I’m coming back while I’m looking young and pretty too, I ain’t gon wait too long I’m coming back while I look young and pretty’.
See the video below:
Starboy so proud of you. Bring more people to motherland. I dey cry like dis
