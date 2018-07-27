Diddy meets Wizkid, says he Wants to Come ‘back home’ | WATCH

BellaNaija

American rapper, record producer and entrepreneur Diddy has expressed his heartfelt desire to come ‘back home’.

This was made during a visit from Nigeria’s very own star boy Wizkid. The singer paid Diddy a visit to and according to Diddy: ‘Hit me with some love… Some positive vibrations from the mother land.’

In the video shared on his Instagram Diddy said:

‘Be clear… Be clear y’all know I’m coming back home… I’m coming back while I’m looking young and pretty too, I ain’t gon wait too long I’m coming back while I look young and pretty’.

See the video below:

I’m coming home! 🇳🇬 @wizkidayo

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on

  • Diana July 28, 2018 at 11:36 am

    Starboy so proud of you. Bring more people to motherland. I dey cry like dis

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Trigger July 28, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    Be clear… Be clear y’all know I’m coming back home… I’m coming back while I’m looking young and pretty too, I ain’t gon wait too long I’m coming back while I look young and pretty’.

    Normal diddy WASHEEEEE,
    All Na washing and setting..

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • Tope Ayannubi July 31, 2018 at 10:11 am

    Nice one!

    Love this! 1 Reply
