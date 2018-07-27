Diddy meets Wizkid, says he Wants to Come ‘back home’ | WATCH

American rapper, record producer and entrepreneur Diddy has expressed his heartfelt desire to come ‘back home’.

This was made during a visit from Nigeria’s very own star boy Wizkid. The singer paid Diddy a visit to and according to Diddy: ‘Hit me with some love… Some positive vibrations from the mother land.’

In the video shared on his Instagram Diddy said:

‘Be clear… Be clear y’all know I’m coming back home… I’m coming back while I’m looking young and pretty too, I ain’t gon wait too long I’m coming back while I look young and pretty’.

See the video below:

I’m coming home! 🇳🇬 @wizkidayo A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Jul 27, 2018 at 11:33am PDT