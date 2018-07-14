BellaNaija

South African Actress Jessica Nkosi is Gorgeous at Baby Shower🌸

14.07.2018

South African actress Jessica Nkosi had a pretty pink baby shower this weekend and the movie star looked gorgeous in a chic white dress as she was surprised by family and friends.

See the photos from the shower below.

