South-East Governors kick against Ranching

Governors of the South-Eastern States have kicked against the federal government’s planned creation of cattle ranches in the zone.
Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and David Umahi of Enugu and Ebonyi states, and the deputies of Abia and Anambra states, revealed this after a meeting on Sunday night in Enugu.
Chairman of the group, Umahi, revealed that the governors decided that ranching will not be permitted in the zone.
Although he said the Federal Government is yet to ask for the donation of land from the zone, he said if such request is made, it would not be acceded to.
No land in the South-east has been donated for ranching. We have not donated any land; we have not been asked to donate and we are not going to donate.
Ranching is not approved by the South-east governors in the South-east.
Absent at the meeting was the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, the only governor under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the zone.
The last time I checked, rearing of cattle is a business. Why is the government the one getting land for rearing private cows owned by individuals. I seems not to understand this complex
Nigeria logic. I have not seen this kind of pamutation. The recent reason given for the open grazing was climate change. Why not use the money to make some selected lands in the north conducive for grazing like Saudi. Did the Saudi authority carry their cattles to other countries? If the government insist on taking people’s land than we understand there is another agenda.
@Vincent Efenure, just a few days ago on these pages many comments were advocating for the government to save the private investment of the wealthy US multinational P & G in a modern plant at Agbara in Ogun State, so why is this substantively any different? Of course, even in the most capitalistic of nations, the government still sometimes subsidizes or supports private business. Nonetheless, if need be, the government can charge a nominal rent on these ranches.
The irony of life!
In Nigeria, resources are allocated according to land mass, giving northern States an advantage over the South. Now the same south with no land mass should give up their land for ranching?
2. Students from mostly northern states, due to quota system attend universities with much,much lower grades than those from the South because they are educationally disadvantaged. Same educationally disadvantaged people get hired to direct most juiciest positions the federal government has to offer!
# Eating your cake and still have it. # Marginalization at its peak.
# How NOT to keep Nigeria as one country.
# our mumu don do.
@nnenne, but nobody has asked the South-East states for land for ranching, so why all the noise? Is this merely a case of crooked politicians seeking to confuse a gullible electorate?
Imo people should monitor Okorohausa o, before he gives Imo land for ranching
This is actually funny!!! I laughed out loud
Chi efo go ? You suddenly woke up ?
Finally! It is time to apply common sense. What nonsense ranching. Every state should donate land for private business! What rubbish… Am so mad at what is going on in this Country. Buhari needs to curb his excesses!
Finally! Common sense. I have no idea why states should donate land for ranching which is a private business! or are we missing something here……
Did anyone ask you for land for ranching? Abegi let’s not heat up the polity unnecessarily for cheap political points. It’s not as if it’s your kids who are going to die in the event of conflict. Several Northern states have offered land for ranching, and we should hope that the herdsmen take those and quit with the ancient nomadic waka-abouting. Nonetheless, the idea should be to ultimately resolve these bloody conflicts and not to put the herdsmen out of business. After all, we consume the beef even more than the herdsmen.
The curious thing about this ranching was that it was their brother, former president GEJ who first brought this idea up.
History is so important and interesting.
@Ovadje, who still raises cows by the Normadic system in this age. The South East can raise more beef than it can consume any day.
@Bowl, but the idea of ranching is precisely to end the Nomadic system, isn’t it?
n y r they not raising more beef as u put it?