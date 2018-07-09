South-East Governors kick against Ranching

Governors of the South-Eastern States have kicked against the federal government’s planned creation of cattle ranches in the zone.

Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and David Umahi of Enugu and Ebonyi states, and the deputies of Abia and Anambra states, revealed this after a meeting on Sunday night in Enugu.

Chairman of the group, Umahi, revealed that the governors decided that ranching will not be permitted in the zone.

Although he said the Federal Government is yet to ask for the donation of land from the zone, he said if such request is made, it would not be acceded to.

No land in the South-east has been donated for ranching. We have not donated any land; we have not been asked to donate and we are not going to donate. Ranching is not approved by the South-east governors in the South-east.

Absent at the meeting was the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, the only governor under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the zone.