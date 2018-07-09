CAF hands Kenyan Referee Lifetime Ban for Bribery

Kenyan referee Aden Marwa has been handed a lifetime ban by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Marwa was one of the officials caught taking a bribe to fix matches on tape on the BBC African Eye investigation.

Reporters working with undercover journalist Anas Aremayaw Anas had caught the referee taking bribe ahead of the World Cup.

Marwa, who had been chosen to officiate in the Russia 2018 World Cup, denied any wrongdoing on his part.

Other referees named in the investigation received 10, 5 and 2-year ban.

Photo Credit: Straight News