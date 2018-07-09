NLC seals MTN offices Nationwide in Protest

Both the MTN headquarters and their offices across the country have been shut by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

@DoubleEph shared on his Twitter, a DM of a staff member of the company relaying the shutdown as it happened in their Lagos office.

CCTV cameras were damaged, the staff member said, and other members of the staff beaten and forced out of the office.

An NLC banner was hung on the gate, saying, “Nigerian Labour Congress says no to MTN Anti-Labour Stance in Nigeria.”

Got this from an MTN Staff. What kind of madness is this one again? pic.twitter.com/T21ED6c0VB — tyro (@DoubleEph) July 9, 2018

The case was similar in Ibadan, as the National Union of Postal and Telecommunications Employees (NUPTE) on Monday shut down the MTN Ibadan office off Ring Road.

According to PM News, Olajuwon Olaide, the chairman of NUPTE, said the sealing off of the offices is as a result of the telecommunications company restricting its staff from unionising.

MTN has been countering our decisions, which haven’t been favourable to both the union and the members of staff. In South Africa where they came from, their staff are participating in unionism but they are not allowing that in Nigeria. They are taking us for granted here in Nigeria and that has to stop. There should be equal right for all across the globe. This picketing is taking place across all the states where MTN offices are located and the sealing off is going on simultaneously.