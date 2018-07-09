BellaNaija

Policeman who allegedly shot NYSC Member is on Trial – Police PRO

09.07.2018 at By 2 Comments

Nigeria Police Force PRO, Jimoh Moshood

The Nigeria Police Force has said that the policeman accused of shooting corps member Angela Igwetu is on trial.

Angela’s sister had shared on Twitter that her sister was shot dead by a policeman, with a friend confirming that the incident took place at the federal secretariat police station.

The police revealed on Monday that the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has been briefed about the shooting.

Writing on their official Twitter, the Nigeria Police Force described Angela’s death as unfortunate.

The death of the youth Corp member is quite unfortunate, the IGP has been briefed by the CP FCT Command. The POLICE man is on Trial, no Stone will be left unturned. IGP assures Nigerians

2 Comments on Policeman who allegedly shot NYSC Member is on Trial – Police PRO
  • Bowl July 9, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    I can bet my ass on this : He will be acquitted . Lawless county run by animals.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • honeybelle July 9, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    since when do trials happen so quickly in this country? we’re watching the matter sha..

    Love this! 12 Reply
