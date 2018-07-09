Policeman who allegedly shot NYSC Member is on Trial – Police PRO

The Nigeria Police Force has said that the policeman accused of shooting corps member Angela Igwetu is on trial.

Angela’s sister had shared on Twitter that her sister was shot dead by a policeman, with a friend confirming that the incident took place at the federal secretariat police station.

The police revealed on Monday that the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has been briefed about the shooting.

Writing on their official Twitter, the Nigeria Police Force described Angela’s death as unfortunate.

The death of the youth Corp member is quite unfortunate, the IGP has been briefed by the CP FCT Command. The POLICE man is on Trial, no Stone will be left unturned. IGP assures Nigerians

