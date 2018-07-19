BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Wendy Williams Believes Beyoncé is Pregnant With 4th Child | WATCH

19.07.2018 at By 3 Comments

TV host, Wendy Williams has joined the team of online speculators that Beyoncé is pregnant for her 4th child. During the Hot Topics segment of her show, the media personality shared that she is equally convinced that the award winning songstress is expecting her 4th child with husband JAY-Z.

On Beyoncé’s rumored pregnancy and why she’s convinced, Wendy who just turned 54 shared “I believe Beyonce is pregnant. Congratulations,” while sharing viral  clips of Beyoncé’s On The Run II Tour performance where she cradled a visible bump. She also fed her audience with her theory revolving round the Carter ‘thing’ for the number 4, citing the couple’s birthdays, anniversary and more.

See video clip shared on Instagram:

Still on Wendy’s Hot Topics, the TV host took jabs at Michelle Williams and her fiance’s upcoming reality TV show, terming it Boring. Kim Kardashian was also on her jabbing list as she implied the unspoken competition between Beyoncé and Kim.

 

 

 

3 Comments on Wendy Williams Believes Beyoncé is Pregnant With 4th Child | WATCH
  • King Bae July 19, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    Why are people so worried about others vagina and ovaries. Like, mind ur damn business. I cringe!!!

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • Xplorenollywood.com July 19, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    She has certificate and can afford kids… Biko let them run wild! I think the media has milked this KK and Beyonce saga enough, we are bored! If Beyonce doesnt like Kim or doesnt want their kids to play together or doesnt want Jay Z to hang with Kanye, who cares, they are all adults biko…

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • NYCForever August 1, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    Wendy, who cares if she is pregnant or what she does. I have no idea why the media is constantly talking about her. Sure she has a loyal fan base for simply being a pretty 1/2 black woman that exhibited some talent but she hasn’t shown is anything new in a decade. Her time in the spotlight is over… She’s boring…. Her voice is boring and she is definitely not the queen. Her reign was very short lived. She will never be as good a dinner or loved as much as Whitney. And guess what, She can’t hold a candle to the talent of Taylor Swift. I didn’t start of a Swift fan but I have to admit she is a power house and the reigning queen.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija