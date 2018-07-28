BellaNaija

WhatsApp restricts Forwarding of Messages to 20 Users

28.07.2018 at By 6 Comments

WhatsApp restricts Forwarding of Messages to 20 Users | BellaNaijaNigerian youth can now rejoice. Looks like WhatsApp has heard our cries and saved us from all of our parents’ broadcast messages.

According to The Economist, users of the instant messaging app will no longer be able to forward messages to more than 20 people.

WhatsApp had previously introduced the ‘forward message indicator’ in chats to make it clear when a user has received a forwarded message.

The move is said to be targeted at fighting the spread of fake news, but, in Nigeria, it really is a double-edged sword.

More social networks and online platforms are said to be considering copying the move.

6 Comments on WhatsApp restricts Forwarding of Messages to 20 Users
  • Tunde George July 28, 2018 at 10:10 am

    Praiseeeeeee Da Lord ! hallelujah!!! Finally, I almost blocked my parents.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Mz Socially Awkward…. July 28, 2018 at 11:23 am

    To God be the Glory.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • DayoI July 28, 2018 at 12:51 pm

    I think 20 is still too high if we’re counting the number of forwards from a single person to their contacts.
    If the 20 is for the forwarding of a particular message, then it should curb all those broadcasts from the source – which is fairly impossible to do.

    As per the article: In India the upper limit is just five and WhatsApp has removed the “quick forward” button from audio, video and images, adding an extra step to the process of sending content. –> NOW that is what we need. They should apply this to Nigeria asap

    Love this! 19 Reply
    • Californiabawlar July 28, 2018 at 4:36 pm

      That’s because of the mass hysteria from forwarded messages in India.

      Meanwhile I don’t have this problem on my whatsapp o. None of my friends send me forwarded messages on the reg. I guess they know not to do it 🤔 And family members are pretty much like me, even my mom complains that some of her contacts send her “stupid and senseless messages like illiterates” 🤣🤣🤣🤣

      Love this! 33 Reply
  • umar July 29, 2018 at 12:37 am

    CCC

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • AYODELE July 30, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    Fantastic idea, i stopped dealing with forwarded/broadcast messages a while ago i just block you if all you do is bother me with unnecessary messages

    Love this! 1 Reply
