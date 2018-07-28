WhatsApp restricts Forwarding of Messages to 20 Users

Nigerian youth can now rejoice. Looks like WhatsApp has heard our cries and saved us from all of our parents’ broadcast messages.
According to The Economist, users of the instant messaging app will no longer be able to forward messages to more than 20 people.
WhatsApp had previously introduced the ‘forward message indicator’ in chats to make it clear when a user has received a forwarded message.
The move is said to be targeted at fighting the spread of fake news, but, in Nigeria, it really is a double-edged sword.
More social networks and online platforms are said to be considering copying the move.
Praiseeeeeee Da Lord ! hallelujah!!! Finally, I almost blocked my parents.
To God be the Glory.
I think 20 is still too high if we’re counting the number of forwards from a single person to their contacts.
If the 20 is for the forwarding of a particular message, then it should curb all those broadcasts from the source – which is fairly impossible to do.
As per the article: In India the upper limit is just five and WhatsApp has removed the “quick forward” button from audio, video and images, adding an extra step to the process of sending content. –> NOW that is what we need. They should apply this to Nigeria asap
That’s because of the mass hysteria from forwarded messages in India.
Meanwhile I don’t have this problem on my whatsapp o. None of my friends send me forwarded messages on the reg. I guess they know not to do it 🤔 And family members are pretty much like me, even my mom complains that some of her contacts send her “stupid and senseless messages like illiterates” 🤣🤣🤣🤣
CCC
Fantastic idea, i stopped dealing with forwarded/broadcast messages a while ago i just block you if all you do is bother me with unnecessary messages