Great Battery Capacity, A.I Camera, Slim Sleek design! The new Infinix Note 5 is a Must Have

There are smartphones with huge battery capacity and there is an intelligent device called Infinix Note 5, a smartphone battery king that delivers an incredible level of power with its enormous 4,500mAH battery capacity that can last 3 days of moderate use on just one single charge.

This isn’t the first time that One of Africa’s leading smartphone makers, Infinix Mobility is integrating its devices with superfast charging technology. Over the past decade, Infinix has positioned itself in the African smartphone market as one of the world’s fastest growing brand, dedicated to providing a variety of budget-friendly, trendy and reliable mobile devices and of such is the new Note 5.



Infinix Note 5 is a sleek smartphone that comes in a slim design of 8.4mm, which packs a 4500mAH mega battery that can stay powered up for 72 hours of use time. The Note 5 will allow users to enjoy non-stop smartphone usage without having to worry about battery drainage.

Flaunting an 18:9 FHD+ Infinity display screen, the Note 5 is 85% screen that allows users to see more, the device runs on the latest Google Android One Operating system that ensures every functional aspect of the device is integrated with Artificial intelligence.

The Android One OS is tailored towards providing a smooth and fast user experience with a set of preinstalled from Google such as the Google Lens that can identify distinct plant and animal breeds to enable users to learn more about popular landmarks and discover products similar to the ones that catch your eye – like furniture and apparel.

For clear and crisp photos, the device dons an A.I Camera that automatically recognizes your environment within seconds and various light shades in a bid to pick the best suitable settings for high-quality images.

The Note 5 comes with a 3GB RAM/32GB ROM and 4GB RAM/G4GB ROM present in another variant called the Note 5 Pro. The device boasts of 4G LTE connectivity, MT6763 Octa-core 2.0 processor chipset that delivers powerful performance to support the best multitasking. With the Infinix Note 5, you will be getting more premium features crafted to exude uncontested tech intelligence.

