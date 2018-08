Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, was conferred with a title in Isieketa, Isiala Ngwa area of Abia State.

Adesina shared the news on his Facebook, announcing that he was conferred with the title Ugo Mba by the Isiala 1 of Isieketa, Eze Elder Nelson Nmerengwa.

Adesina, receiving the title, dedicated it to God and to President Muhammadu Buhari.

See photos from the investiture

Photo Credit: Facebook