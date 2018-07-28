El-Rufai “suffering from diarrhoea of the mouth” – Saraki

The Senate President Bukola Saraki has said Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai is suffering from diarrhoea of the mouth.
Punch reports that this was in response to El-Rufai’s critical comments of the Senate President.
The Kaduna State Governor had alleged that some of the names of defectors announced by Saraki at the plenary on Tuesday had not given their notice of defection.
He had said Nigeria has never had a bad Senate leadership like the one led by Saraki.
We have never had a bad senate leadership like this one by Bukola Saraki. Some people whose names were mentioned among those who defected said they never authorised it.
We know those who cannot win elections in their homes. Many of them found themselves in the National Assembly by riding on the back of Buhari.
Some of them won the elections because the presidential and parliamentary elections held on the same day.
Saraki, speaking through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said:
El-Rufai is a known careless talker. He is a man suffering from diarrhoea of the mouth. You (one of our correspondents) report the National Assembly on a daily basis. Is it possible for the name of a senator to be announced as having defected without him or her signing the letter communicating same to the Senate President?
We challenge el-Rufai to mention the name of any senator whose name was announced without his or her consent. He (el-Rufai) is a divisive element, an expert hero worshipper and noisemaker.
He worshipped (former President Olusegun) Obasanjo once the way he is now worshipping (President Muhammadu) Buhari, and now he is on the forefront of abusing the former President. It will soon be the turn of Buhari to be rubbished by el-Rufai. He did the same to ex-Vice President Atiku (Abubakar).
New cos Saraki hardly ever responds to people..
defection of this people is a sign of greed n self interest. Go to hell all of u
Saraki know his politics and everyone that playing in it and his absolutely right about EL rufai. I remember back in 2014, when El rufai use to bash Buhari any how on facebook and twitter even on tv, now he is bowing down to great him and kissing his ass. The guy is just phony. I think Buhari mean well for Nigeria but the way he is doing it is not well enough and with some bad apple around him makes things worst. Saraki if he runs for president, will well respond to reality we face today than Buhari.
Buhari meant well for Nigeria? Deception is real. No one can control a 70yr old man, this is a man that has grown into his own thoughts and beliefs. He’s very much aware of what he’s doing. He has bad people around him because those are whom he chooses to surround himself with.
He meant well for Nigeria to fight corruption while his closest allies are the same people guilty of corruption and ruined the country on local, state and federal level. The same guy who said, Abacha one of the biggest looters in Nigeria is not corrupt and he’s very close to his family.
All of them are born of the same feathers. Nigerian politicians are only there for their own interest, nothing more and if it’s not favoring them as much, they switch to who and what benefits them.
Saraki and el rufai are two devils fighting for relevance and power.
Nigerians shouldn’t even be carried, involved in these idiots fight. They should be demanding for change in the country as a whole
Because truth is bitter, please let Saraki himself go to the records of all Nigeria Senate President since inception of Nigeria politics, and to point out anyone as worst as his..
There should be no negative reaction to any truth saying about your office and the performance because the truth is very clear.
Also let Dr. Saraki point out any good assignment he has carried out as Senate president since he assumed office that helped Nigeria as a country.
Senate office is always the life wire and progress of any Nation by working hand in hand with President of the country, but since you and your team came into office what have you done to move Nigeria forward?. “Just mention one.”and put sentiment apart.
Let’s call a spade a spade today, your office as Nigeria Senate President recorded the poorest and that will remain in Nigeria record for another generation to see.
“That office should not meant for money making but to work as a team to help masses that brought you there and to move your country forward” but it is other way round in Nigeria case. Ones again the truth is bitter.
Thanks.
Always reassuring to witness the high-quality of discourse amongst our rulers…
Why should those defectors whose names were announced without their consent not raise objection,go to the press or make open denial or protest on the floor of the Senate instead going behind or coming to you,Mr. El_rufia to complain? Are you the one that would compel Saraki to expunge their names? Would APC ever cease from lying? Hear Oshiomole really pouring out his frustration thinking he was upbraiding Orthom. He will soon become hypertensive. If Orton cornered money into his pocket,why didn’t saint APC question him? Why should that come up now that Orton left APC? Oshiomole is only trying to incite the people against Orton. Indeed,APC is in a mess. Any means of survival is acceptable to them. Too bad.
Politics does indeed change technocrats psyche. That is why a foremost Quantity Surveyor now prevaricates on national issues. He belongs to the professional environment where opinions count in projects and socio-economic goals are paramount in opinions.