El-Rufai “suffering from diarrhoea of the mouth” – Saraki

The Senate President Bukola Saraki has said Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai is suffering from diarrhoea of the mouth.

Punch reports that this was in response to El-Rufai’s critical comments of the Senate President.

The Kaduna State Governor had alleged that some of the names of defectors announced by Saraki at the plenary on Tuesday had not given their notice of defection.

He had said Nigeria has never had a bad Senate leadership like the one led by Saraki.

We have never had a bad senate leadership like this one by Bukola Saraki. Some people whose names were mentioned among those who defected said they never authorised it. We know those who cannot win elections in their homes. Many of them found themselves in the National Assembly by riding on the back of Buhari. Some of them won the elections because the presidential and parliamentary elections held on the same day.

Saraki, speaking through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said:

El-Rufai is a known careless talker. He is a man suffering from diarrhoea of the mouth. You (one of our correspondents) report the National Assembly on a daily basis. Is it possible for the name of a senator to be announced as having defected without him or her signing the letter communicating same to the Senate President? We challenge el-Rufai to mention the name of any senator whose name was announced without his or her consent. He (el-Rufai) is a divisive element, an expert hero worshipper and noisemaker. He worshipped (former President Olusegun) Obasanjo once the way he is now worshipping (President Muhammadu) Buhari, and now he is on the forefront of abusing the former President. It will soon be the turn of Buhari to be rubbished by el-Rufai. He did the same to ex-Vice President Atiku (Abubakar).